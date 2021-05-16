Washington 3, Arizona 0

Washington Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 0 4 0 Turner ss 4 0 3 1 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf-2b 4 0 1 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 2 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 1 0 Avila c 4 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 4 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Locastro cf-rf 3 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Weaver p 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Al.Young p 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 2 1 1 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Heath cf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 030 — 3 Arizona 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Washington 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Washington 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Robles (6), Turner (8), Vogt (3). HR_Hernandez (2). SB_Robles (4), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde W,3-4 7 3 0 0 2 4 Hudson H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hand S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

Arizona Weaver 4 1 0 0 2 3 Al.Young 2 1 0 0 0 1 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 Crichton L,0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0 Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:49. A_11,619 (48,686).

