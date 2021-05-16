Washington 3, Arizona 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|P.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas rf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Avila c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Weaver p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heath cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Washington 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Washington 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Robles (6), Turner (8), Vogt (3). HR_Hernandez (2). SB_Robles (4), Schwarber (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,3-4
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Hudson H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,4-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weaver
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Al.Young
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Crichton L,0-2
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Ginkel
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:49. A_11,619 (48,686).
