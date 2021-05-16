On Air: This Just In!
Washington 3, Arizona 0

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 7:18 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 8 3 Totals 30 0 4 0
Turner ss 4 0 3 1 P.Smith 1b 3 0 1 0
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Rojas rf-2b 4 0 1 0
Zimmerman 1b 4 1 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 2 1 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 3 0 1 0
Avila c 4 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 4 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Locastro cf-rf 3 0 0 0
Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 Weaver p 1 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Al.Young p 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 2 1 1 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Heath cf 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 030 3
Arizona 000 000 000 0

DP_Washington 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Washington 5, Arizona 5. 2B_Robles (6), Turner (8), Vogt (3). HR_Hernandez (2). SB_Robles (4), Schwarber (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,3-4 7 3 0 0 2 4
Hudson H,6 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hand S,4-6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Arizona
Weaver 4 1 0 0 2 3
Al.Young 2 1 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2
Crichton L,0-2 1 4 3 3 0 0
Ginkel 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:49. A_11,619 (48,686).

