Washington 4, Baltimore 2

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:18 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 2 4 7
Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Mancini 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .281
Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Sisco c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .173
López p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 12 4 4 9
Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .317
Soto rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .287
Bell 1b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .195
Schwarber lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .223
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274
Harrison 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .298
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Strasburg p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Hernandez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Baltimore 000 000 002_2 4 0
Washington 000 021 01x_4 12 0

a-singled for Finnegan in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wells in the 8th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 12. 2B_Mancini 2 (12), Schwarber 2 (8), Bell (6). HR_Galvis (6), off Hand. RBIs_Galvis 2 (16), Schwarber (19), Harrison (14), Soto (16), Bell (17). S_Strasburg, Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (López, Santander); Washington 7 (Stevenson 2, Gomes, Schwarber 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Washington 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Stevenson. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López, L, 1-5 5 7 2 2 3 8 88 6.00
Wells 2 3 1 1 0 1 33 5.14
Armstrong 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 8.62
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg, W, 1-1 5 1-3 1 0 0 4 4 72 4.11
Finnegan, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.34
Suero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.61
Hudson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.20
Hand 1 2 2 2 0 0 21 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0. IBB_off López (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:56. A_14,369 (41,339).

