Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 2 4 7 Mullins cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Mancini 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .281 Santander rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2 1 1 .260 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Wilkerson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .173 López p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Armstrong p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 12 4 4 9 Turner ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Soto rf 4 0 2 1 1 0 .287 Bell 1b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .195 Schwarber lf 5 1 2 1 0 2 .223 Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .274 Harrison 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .298 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255 Strasburg p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Hernandez ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .227

Baltimore 000 000 002_2 4 0 Washington 000 021 01x_4 12 0

a-singled for Finnegan in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wells in the 8th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 12. 2B_Mancini 2 (12), Schwarber 2 (8), Bell (6). HR_Galvis (6), off Hand. RBIs_Galvis 2 (16), Schwarber (19), Harrison (14), Soto (16), Bell (17). S_Strasburg, Stevenson.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (López, Santander); Washington 7 (Stevenson 2, Gomes, Schwarber 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Washington 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Stevenson. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López, L, 1-5 5 7 2 2 3 8 88 6.00 Wells 2 3 1 1 0 1 33 5.14 Armstrong 1 2 1 1 1 0 18 8.62

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg, W, 1-1 5 1-3 1 0 0 4 4 72 4.11 Finnegan, H, 3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 4.34 Suero, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.61 Hudson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.20 Hand 1 2 2 2 0 0 21 4.11

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0. IBB_off López (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:56. A_14,369 (41,339).

