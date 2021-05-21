Washington 4, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Galvis ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Wilkerson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|López p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Armstrong p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|12
|4
|4
|9
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.195
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Strasburg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|002_2
|4
|0
|Washington
|000
|021
|01x_4
|12
|0
a-singled for Finnegan in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Wells in the 8th. c-singled for Hudson in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 4, Washington 12. 2B_Mancini 2 (12), Schwarber 2 (8), Bell (6). HR_Galvis (6), off Hand. RBIs_Galvis 2 (16), Schwarber (19), Harrison (14), Soto (16), Bell (17). S_Strasburg, Stevenson.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (López, Santander); Washington 7 (Stevenson 2, Gomes, Schwarber 2). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; Washington 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Stevenson. GIDP_Franco.
DP_Washington 1 (Turner, Harrison, Bell).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 1-5
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|88
|6.00
|Wells
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|5.14
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|8.62
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg, W, 1-1
|5
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|72
|4.11
|Finnegan, H, 3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.34
|Suero, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.61
|Hudson, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.20
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|4.11
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0. IBB_off López (Gomes).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:56. A_14,369 (41,339).
