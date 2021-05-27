Washington 5, Cincinnati 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 3 2 7 Suárez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .157 Winker lf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .360 Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .355 Naquin cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255 Stephenson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276 Farmer ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .222 India 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Schrock 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 e-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 9 5 6 7 Turner ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .315 Soto rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .282 Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .222 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229 Castro 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .301 Avila c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .167 Stevenson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ross p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .286 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-García ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati 000 000 030_3 11 1 Washington 201 002 00x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Pérez in the 5th. b-tripled for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Goudeau in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Schrock in the 9th.

E_Castellanos (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Washington 10. 3B_García (1). RBIs_Castellanos (31), Barnhart (16), Farmer (12), Castro (19), Avila (5), Ross (2), Turner (26), Bell (20). SB_Turner 2 (10), Harrison (2), India (2). SF_Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Suárez, Schrock, India); Washington 5 (Stevenson, Castro, Turner). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Washington 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stevenson.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 5 0 46 4.61 Brach 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 24 4.91 Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.20 Hendrix 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 4.97 Goudeau 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00 Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 8.31

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 4 3 0 0 1 4 55 5.19 Voth, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1 36 2.28 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 3.92 Rainey 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 9.49 Hudson, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 1.00 Hand, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.44

Rainey pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Goudeau 1-1, Hudson 2-2.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:26. A_7,343 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.