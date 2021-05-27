Washington 5, Cincinnati 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|2
|7
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Winker lf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.355
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Stephenson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Goudeau p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Payton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|India 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Hendrix p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Schrock 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|e-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|6
|7
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.315
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ross p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-García ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|030_3
|11
|1
|Washington
|201
|002
|00x_5
|9
|0
a-flied out for Pérez in the 5th. b-tripled for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Goudeau in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Schrock in the 9th.
E_Castellanos (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Washington 10. 3B_García (1). RBIs_Castellanos (31), Barnhart (16), Farmer (12), Castro (19), Avila (5), Ross (2), Turner (26), Bell (20). SB_Turner 2 (10), Harrison (2), India (2). SF_Farmer.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Suárez, Schrock, India); Washington 5 (Stevenson, Castro, Turner). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Washington 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Stevenson.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|46
|4.61
|Brach
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|4.91
|Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.20
|Hendrix
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|4.97
|Goudeau
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|0.00
|Feliz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|8.31
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|55
|5.19
|Voth, W, 1-0
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|2.28
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.92
|Rainey
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|9.49
|Hudson, H, 10
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.00
|Hand, S, 8-10
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.44
Rainey pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Goudeau 1-1, Hudson 2-2.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:26. A_7,343 (41,339).
