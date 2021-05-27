On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 12:00 am
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 3 2 7
Suárez 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .157
Winker lf 5 1 4 0 0 0 .360
Castellanos rf 5 1 1 1 0 3 .355
Naquin cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .255
Stephenson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Goudeau p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Payton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Feliz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnhart c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276
Farmer ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .222
India 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .224
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Hendrix p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Schrock 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
e-Blandino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 9 5 6 7
Turner ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .315
Soto rf 3 1 1 0 2 1 .282
Bell 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .222
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .229
Castro 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262
Harrison 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .301
Avila c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .167
Stevenson cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ross p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .286
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-García ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .288
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 000 030_3 11 1
Washington 201 002 00x_5 9 0

a-flied out for Pérez in the 5th. b-tripled for Voth in the 6th. c-struck out for Goudeau in the 8th. d-struck out for Hudson in the 8th. e-grounded out for Schrock in the 9th.

E_Castellanos (1). LOB_Cincinnati 9, Washington 10. 3B_García (1). RBIs_Castellanos (31), Barnhart (16), Farmer (12), Castro (19), Avila (5), Ross (2), Turner (26), Bell (20). SB_Turner 2 (10), Harrison (2), India (2). SF_Farmer.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Stephenson, Suárez, Schrock, India); Washington 5 (Stevenson, Castro, Turner). RISP_Cincinnati 3 for 9; Washington 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Stevenson.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman, L, 3-4 1 1-3 2 2 2 5 0 46 4.61
Brach 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 24 4.91
Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.20
Hendrix 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 22 4.97
Goudeau 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 0.00
Feliz 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 8.31
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross 4 3 0 0 1 4 55 5.19
Voth, W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 0 1 36 2.28
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 1 0 24 3.92
Rainey 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 9.49
Hudson, H, 10 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 1.00
Hand, S, 8-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.44

Rainey pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Brach 2-0, Goudeau 1-1, Hudson 2-2.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:26. A_7,343 (41,339).

