Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|0
|1
|11
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.306
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Moore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Maton ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Miller ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|2
|11
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.202
|Castro 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.140
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Washington
|400
|001
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen (3), Miller (1), Castro (8). HR_Schwarber (4), off Eflin; Bell (4), off Eflin. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (12), Bell 2 (12), Castro (16). SB_Harper (4), McCutchen (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Hoskins); Washington 2 (Corbin). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 3.
GIDP_Bell.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Maton, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 2-2
|6
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|9
|92
|3.86
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|13.50
|Moore
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|7.80
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 2-3
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|9
|102
|6.19
|Rainey
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|7.94
|Hudson, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.59
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0. IBB_off Eflin (Gomes).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:38. A_8,710 (41,339).
Comments