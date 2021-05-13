Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 6 0 1 11 McCutchen lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .227 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .306 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216 Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Maton ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Miller ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .305

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 7 5 2 11 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Soto rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .267 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .202 Castro 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .309 Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .140 Gomes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .243 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216

Philadelphia 100 000 000_1 6 0 Washington 400 001 00x_5 7 0

a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen (3), Miller (1), Castro (8). HR_Schwarber (4), off Eflin; Bell (4), off Eflin. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (12), Bell 2 (12), Castro (16). SB_Harper (4), McCutchen (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Hoskins); Washington 2 (Corbin). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 3.

GIDP_Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Maton, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 2-2 6 7 5 5 2 9 92 3.86 De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 13.50 Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.80

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 2-3 7 5 1 1 0 9 102 6.19 Rainey 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 7.94 Hudson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.59 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0. IBB_off Eflin (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:38. A_8,710 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.