On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 4:05 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 6 0 1 11
McCutchen lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .227
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Harper rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .306
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Moore p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .216
Herrera cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Maton ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .299
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Miller ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .305
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 5 7 5 2 11
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Soto rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .267
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 0 2 .202
Castro 3b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .309
Bell 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .140
Gomes c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .243
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216
Philadelphia 100 000 000_1 6 0
Washington 400 001 00x_5 7 0

a-doubled for De Los Santos in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 3. 2B_McCutchen (3), Miller (1), Castro (8). HR_Schwarber (4), off Eflin; Bell (4), off Eflin. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (12), Bell 2 (12), Castro (16). SB_Harper (4), McCutchen (3).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Hoskins); Washington 2 (Corbin). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Washington 1 for 3.

GIDP_Bell.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Maton, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 2-2 6 7 5 5 2 9 92 3.86
De Los Santos 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 13.50
Moore 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 7.80
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 2-3 7 5 1 1 0 9 102 6.19
Rainey 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 18 7.94
Hudson, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.59
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0. IBB_off Eflin (Gomes).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:38. A_8,710 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony