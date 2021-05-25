Trending:
Washington 85, Indiana 69

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 8:55 pm
WASHINGTON (85)

Hines-Allen 7-15 0-0 15, Wiese 2-4 0-0 6, Charles 13-23 2-2 30, Atkins 7-14 0-0 18, Cloud 1-4 0-0 3, McCall 1-1 1-2 3, Plaisance 0-1 0-0 0, L.Mitchell 2-4 0-0 6, Zellous 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 34-68 5-6 85.

INDIANA (69)

Breland 5-13 0-0 10, T.Mitchell 5-8 0-0 11, McCowan 3-5 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 3-8 2-4 9, Robinson 3-7 4-4 10, Cox 0-3 0-0 0, Lavender 1-7 2-2 4, Allen 3-4 0-0 7, Gondrezick 1-2 0-0 3, Vivians 4-7 0-0 9. Totals 28-64 8-10 69.

Washington 20 29 20 16 85
Indiana 15 20 21 13 69

3-Point Goals_Washington 12-28 (Atkins 4-6, L.Mitchell 2-3, Wiese 2-4, Charles 2-7, Cloud 1-3, Hines-Allen 1-4), Indiana 5-14 (Gondrezick 1-2, K.Mitchell 1-2, T.Mitchell 1-2, Vivians 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 26 (Hines-Allen 10), Indiana 33 (Breland, McCowan 7). Assists_Washington 25 (Cloud 7), Indiana 21 (Breland 5). Total Fouls_Washington 14, Indiana 10. A_0 (20,000)

