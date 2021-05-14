Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington faces Arizona, looks to build on Corbin’s solid performance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (14-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-21, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (2-2, 2.33 ERA, .78 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Patrick Corbin. Corbin pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Philadelphia.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The Diamondbacks are 8-7 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with an OBP of .486.

The Nationals have gone 5-9 away from home. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .246 batting average, Starlin Castro leads the club with an average of .309.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-2. Madison Bumgarner recorded his first victory and Josh Rojas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Paolo Espino registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is batting .204.

Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 41 hits and has 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .228 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

        Read more: Sports News

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration