Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington takes 4-game skid into matchup with Atlanta

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (21-28, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (24-26, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (3-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the game as losers of their last four games.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Braves are 11-12 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 80 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 15 homers.

The Nationals are 6-9 against opponents from the NL East. Washington ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .251 batting average, Trea Turner leads the club with an average of .311.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his first victory and Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 25 extra base hits and is batting .235.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .311.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

        Read more: Sports News

Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Space and Missile Defense Soldiers raise the Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones