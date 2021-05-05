Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 10-day IL.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Louisville (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A Midwest).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from Albuquerque (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Sam Hilliard and RHP Ryan Castellani to Albuquerque (Triple-A East).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Eddie Butler from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DTs Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, CBs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, C Adam Redmond and DE Ladarius Hamilton.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with LS Turner Bernard, LBs Tuf Borland and Christian Elliss, DT Zeandae Johnson, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor and Blake Proehl, RB A.J. Rose, T Jordon Scott and P Zach Von Rosenberg.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Named Jared M. Maples executive vice president, chief security officer. Announced the retirement of Dennis Cunningham, executive vice president of security.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a one-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Parker Kelly from Belleville (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Evan Cormier and LW A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Binghamton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Sasha Chmelevski and Ds Nicolas Meloch and Jacob Middleton from San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Utica (AHL).
|Minor League
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Tye Austin, LW Joe Carroll and C Mitchell Hoelscher from amateur tryout.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Released C Matt Boudens from player tryout.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired D Wyatt McLeod.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed C Connor Fries to a standard player contract. Waived RW Isaac Johnson. Released LW Josh Koepplinger from player tryout.
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Christian Hausinger to a standard player contract. Waived D Skyler Smutek.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Birmingham F J.J. Williams for one game for violent conduct on May 1 against Indy. Suspended Miami F Janos Loebe for one game for denial of a goalscoring opportunity on May 2 against Loudoun.
DAYTON — Named James Kane assistant men’s basketball coach.
WISCONSIN — Announced the resignation of golf head coach Michael Burcin.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments