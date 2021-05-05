On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 3:00 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Louisville (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A Midwest).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from Albuquerque (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Sam Hilliard and RHP Ryan Castellani to Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Eddie Butler from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DTs Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, CBs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, C Adam Redmond and DE Ladarius Hamilton.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with LS Turner Bernard, LBs Tuf Borland and Christian Elliss, DT Zeandae Johnson, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor and Blake Proehl, RB A.J. Rose, T Jordon Scott and P Zach Von Rosenberg.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — Named Jared M. Maples executive vice president, chief security officer. Announced the retirement of Dennis Cunningham, executive vice president of security.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Parker Kelly from Belleville (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Evan Cormier and LW A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Binghamton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Sasha Chmelevski and Ds Nicolas Meloch and Jacob Middleton from San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Utica (AHL).

Minor League
American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Tye Austin, LW Joe Carroll and C Mitchell Hoelscher from amateur tryout.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released C Matt Boudens from player tryout.

East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired D Wyatt McLeod.

Southern Professional Hockey League

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed C Connor Fries to a standard player contract. Waived RW Isaac Johnson. Released LW Josh Koepplinger from player tryout.

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Christian Hausinger to a standard player contract. Waived D Skyler Smutek.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Birmingham F J.J. Williams for one game for violent conduct on May 1 against Indy. Suspended Miami F Janos Loebe for one game for denial of a goalscoring opportunity on May 2 against Loudoun.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named James Kane assistant men’s basketball coach.

WISCONSIN — Announced the resignation of golf head coach Michael Burcin.

