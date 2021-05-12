Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Woscester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Franklin Perez on unconditional waivers. Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Eric Haase from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Aramis Garcia from IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jordan Weems and C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryce Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Albert Almora on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer and RF Wil Meyers on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and OF Brian O’Grady from El Paso (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Patrick Kiviehan from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Wander Suero from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball Pioneer League

BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Winston Abreau pitching coach, Angel Franco hitting coach and Tori Atencio trainer.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Rodions Kurucs.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Ignas Brazdeikis to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

Womens National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Waived G Brittany Boyd-Jones.

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Kamiah Smalls.

DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Megan Gustafson.

INDIANS FEVER — Waived F Unique Thompson and G Kathleen Doyle.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Joyner Holmes.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived G Tiana Mangakahia, C Ciera Johnson and Sara Blicavs.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived K Elliot Fry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Rashod Bateman to a four-year rookie contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Carlos Basham to a four-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Sigmned S Caden Sterns and OT Ryan Pope.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OL Sam Jones. Signed OT Eric Fisher and DT Antwaun Woods.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Blake Bortles to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to a four year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LS Colin Holba on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Eric Burrell and RB Stevie Scott.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived RB Austin Walter.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LT Charles Leno to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Xavier Ouellet and RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Jean-Christophe Beaudin and D Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Joel Hofer from Utica (AHL). Reassigned C Dakota Joshua to taxi squad. Recalled LW Klim Kostin from Avangard Omsk. (KHL). Reassigned LW Nathan Walker to Utica (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL)<.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from Utah (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released RW Walker Duehr from ATO.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy’s LW Cedric Lacroix for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a May 11 game at South Carolina.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated G Devin Cooley, F Marcus Vela and F Michael Neville from injured reserve. Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed D Michael Downing and F Luke Nogard on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Dylan Ferguson and Zach Pochiro from injured reserve. Activated G Robbie Beydoun, D Blake Siebenaler and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Zach Pochiro, D Nick Bola, G Trevor Gorsuch and F Jackson Leef on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Actvated F Garrett Thompson from reserve. Placed F Greg Meireles and F Anthony Rinaldi on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Actvated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D John Schneider on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor Doherty from reserve. Placed Noah Delmas on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F John Albert from injured reserve. Activated D Johnny Coughlin, F Tyler Coulter and F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter, D Charles Curti and F Gabe Chabot on reserve. Placed F Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed F Dan DeSalvo on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS – Claimed G Philippe Guindon off waivers from Fort Wayne and added to roster. Activated Tim Doherty from reserve. Placed G Shane Starrett and F Kyle Marino on reserve. Placed D Matt Foley on injured reserve retroactive to May 8.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero and Fs Bryce Duke, Danny Musovski, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres, Kwadwo Opoku and Cal Jennings to Las Vegas (USL Championship).

TORONTO FC — Signed F Dom Dwyer through 2022, pending receipt of the international transfer certificate (ITC).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Drew Skundrich from Loudon (USL).

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Olivia Applewhite women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting director.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Itoro Coleman assistant women’s basketball coach.

SIENA — Named Bobby Castagna assistant men’s basketball coach.

