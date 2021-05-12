Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 7:00 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Woscester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Franklin Perez on unconditional waivers. Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Eric Haase from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Aramis Garcia from IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jordan Weems and C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Bryce Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Albert Almora on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer and RF Wil Meyers on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and OF Brian O’Grady from El Paso (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Patrick Kiviehan from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Wander Suero from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East).

Minor League Baseball
Pioneer League

BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Winston Abreau pitching coach, Angel Franco hitting coach and Tori Atencio trainer.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Rodions Kurucs.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Ignas Brazdeikis to a remainder-of-the-season contract.

Womens National Basketball Association

CHICAGO SKY — Waived G Brittany Boyd-Jones.

        Read more: Sports News

CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Kamiah Smalls.

DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Megan Gustafson.

INDIANS FEVER — Waived F Unique Thompson and G Kathleen Doyle.

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Joyner Holmes.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived G Tiana Mangakahia, C Ciera Johnson and Sara Blicavs.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived K Elliot Fry.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Rashod Bateman to a four-year rookie contract.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Carlos Basham to a four-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Sigmned S Caden Sterns and OT Ryan Pope.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OL Sam Jones. Signed OT Eric Fisher and DT Antwaun Woods.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Blake Bortles to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to a four year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LS Colin Holba on waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Eric Burrell and RB Stevie Scott.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived RB Austin Walter.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LT Charles Leno to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled D Xavier Ouellet and RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Jean-Christophe Beaudin and D Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Joel Hofer from Utica (AHL). Reassigned C Dakota Joshua to taxi squad. Recalled LW Klim Kostin from Avangard Omsk. (KHL). Reassigned LW Nathan Walker to Utica (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL)<.

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from Utah (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released RW Walker Duehr from ATO.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy’s LW Cedric Lacroix for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a May 11 game at South Carolina.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated G Devin Cooley, F Marcus Vela and F Michael Neville from injured reserve. Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed D Michael Downing and F Luke Nogard on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Dylan Ferguson and Zach Pochiro from injured reserve. Activated G Robbie Beydoun, D Blake Siebenaler and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Zach Pochiro, D Nick Bola, G Trevor Gorsuch and F Jackson Leef on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Actvated F Garrett Thompson from reserve. Placed F Greg Meireles and F Anthony Rinaldi on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Actvated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D John Schneider on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor Doherty from reserve. Placed Noah Delmas on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F John Albert from injured reserve. Activated D Johnny Coughlin, F Tyler Coulter and F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter, D Charles Curti and F Gabe Chabot on reserve. Placed F Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve retroactive to May 9.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed F Dan DeSalvo on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS – Claimed G Philippe Guindon off waivers from Fort Wayne and added to roster. Activated Tim Doherty from reserve. Placed G Shane Starrett and F Kyle Marino on reserve. Placed D Matt Foley on injured reserve retroactive to May 8.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero and Fs Bryce Duke, Danny Musovski, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres, Kwadwo Opoku and Cal Jennings to Las Vegas (USL Championship).

TORONTO FC — Signed F Dom Dwyer through 2022, pending receipt of the international transfer certificate (ITC).

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Drew Skundrich from Loudon (USL).

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named Olivia Applewhite women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting director.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Itoro Coleman assistant women’s basketball coach.

SIENA — Named Bobby Castagna assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony