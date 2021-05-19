Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Michael Pineda on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 16. Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Sent LF Alex Kirilloff to St. Paul (Triple-East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Activated SS Gleyber Torres from the COVID-19 list. Placed INF Rougned Odor on the paternity list.

SEATTLE MARINERS Recalled INF Jack Mayfield from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed INF/OF Dylan Moore on the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Kevin Padlo to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated CF Kevin Kiermaier from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Luis Patino and LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Louis Head and Trevor Richards from Durham.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated IINF Ketel Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Nick Heath to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired C Kevan Smith from Tampa Bay for cash considerations. Activated LHP Grant Dayton from the 10-day IL. Designated C Jeff Mathis for assignment. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected C P.J. Higgins from Iowa (Triple-A East). Designated C Tony Wolters for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Noah Syndergaard to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Selected OF Camerom Maybin from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Taijuan Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 18. Placed RHP Sam McWilliams and LHP Stephen Tarpley on the IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated SS Fernando Tatis Jr. and 1B Eric Hosner from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Tucupita Marcano to El Paso (Triple-A West). Returned OF John Andreoli to elite level prospects (ELP).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned INF Donavan Solano from rehab assignment and activated from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OT William Sweet off waivers from Dallas.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Adam Redmond. Waived OL Gage Cervenka.

DENVER BRONCOS — Announced WR DaeSean Hamilton cleared waivers and was reverted to the non-football injury list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Penei Sewell to a four-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kylen Granson and QB Sam Ehlinger.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark and DE Ryan Kerrigan.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Jaelon Darden to a four-year contract.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Joe Walker. Released LB Josh Harvey-Clemons.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Meghan Duggan manager of player development.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Martin Marincin from Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Reassigned D Macoy Erkamps and G Hunter Shepard to South Carolina (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Max Zimmer on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cliff Watson and F Terry Broadhurst from reserve. Placed D Tim Davison and D Jordan Schneider on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Returned Brendan Warren from loan to Rochester (AHL). Placed F Jake Elmer on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Suspended F Kamerin Nault by team.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Luke McInnis from reserve. Re-assigned by Syracuse (AHL). Placed F Nikita Pavlychev and D Dmitri Semykin on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated Fs Gabe Chabot and Jack Suter from reserve. Placed D Darren Brady and Garrett Klotz on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Ryan Cook. Assigned G Hunter Shepherd and D Macoy Erkamps by Hershey (AHL). Activated D Ryan Cook fron injured reserve. Placed F Darien Craighead on injured reserve retroactive to April 24. Placed D Connor Moore on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Mason Mannek from reserve. Placed F Cedric Pare on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed D Riley Weselowski on injured reserve retroactive to April 29.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed LW Franco Fragapane to a four-year contract, pending a physical and receipt of his P1 Visa and completion of league-mandated quarantine.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Talles Magno to a contract through 2026.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Peter Quaweay football assistant coach.

ST. JOHN’S — Promoted Van Macon to men’s basketball associate head coach.

