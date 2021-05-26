On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 5:04 pm
BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list following MLB’s investigation.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Kohei Arihara from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Traded LHP Pedro Quintana to Milwaukee in exchange for LF Billy McKinney. Transferred RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Outrighted OF Braden Bishop and RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Frank Herron. Placed DE Kendall Donnerson on waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh to executive vice presidents.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed T Christian DiLauro.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Ayo Oyelola.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Sean Howe director of scouting.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s D Jack Gurr one game for his violent conduct during a May 23 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan one game for leaving the technical area and dissent to an official during a May 22 game against Louisville City FC. Suspended FC Tulsa’s D Jorge Corrales one game for his red card for two cautionable offenses during a May 19 game against Sporting Kansas City II. Suspended New Mexico United’s F Andrew Tinari one game for his red card for two cautionable offenses during a May 21 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended Charlotte Independence’s D Christian Dean one game for his red card for two cautionable offenses during a May 22 game against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC’s D Elvis Amoh one game for his red card for two cautionable offenses during a May 22 game against El Paso Locomotive FC.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Mark Wateska director of athletics.

