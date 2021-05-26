Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the 2022 season, following MLB’s investigation.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHO Ralph Garza Jr. and added to active roster. Placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Transferred RHP Josh James from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Kohei Arihara from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from Iowa (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Shelby Miller from the 10-day IL and designated for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Traded LHP Pedro Quintana to Milwaukee in exchange for LF Billy McKinney. Transferred RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed OF Johneshwy Fargas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Outrighted OF Braden Bishop and RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Rey Fuentes, OF Edgar Lebron, INF Jesse Berardi, LHP Anthony Fernandez and C Juan De La Cruz.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Austin Hutchison and INF Andres Rios. Released catcher Miguel Molina and catcher Cole Warken.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Breland Almadova, C/1B Nick Gatewood, and C/OF Justin Lamazares.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pete Perez and LHP Scott Sebald.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Brian Dansereau and INF Jordan Hovey.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Andrew Dundon, INF Tyler Reis, and catcher Zak Whalin.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Jordan Scott to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Jake Allen and OF Brandon Pugh. Released RHP Wes Noble and catcher Fernando Villegas.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Maddux Conger. Released OF Nick Adgar.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Dylan Davis.

BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM Waive C Kalani Brown.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Activated C Kia Vaughn.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir and released WR Tre Walker.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Frank Herron. Placed DE Kendall Donnerson on waivers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Joe Bachie off waivers from Philadelphia.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Khadarel Hodge to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB David Mills to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh to executive vice presidents.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Kareem Orr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DE Marcus Webb.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Davis Mills to a rookie contract.Agreed to terms with T Christian DiLauro.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Ayo Oyelola.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Joey Haddad on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ian McKinnon on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Caleb Herbert from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Sean Howe director of scouting.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s D Jack Gurr one game for his violent conduct during a May 23 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan one game for leaving the technical area and dissent to an official during a May 22 game against Louisville City FC. Suspended FC Tulsa’s D Jorge Corrales one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 19 game against Sporting Kansas City II. Suspended New Mexico United’s F Andrew Tinari one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 21 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended Charlotte Independence’s D Christian Dean one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against Pittsburgh SC. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC’s D Elvis Amoh one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against El Paso FC.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Mark Wateska director of athletics.

