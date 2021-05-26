Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 7:00 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the 2022 season, following MLB’s investigation.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHO Ralph Garza Jr. and added to active roster. Placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Transferred RHP Josh James from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Kohei Arihara from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from Iowa (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Shelby Miller from the 10-day IL and designated for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Traded LHP Pedro Quintana to Milwaukee in exchange for LF Billy McKinney. Transferred RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed OF Johneshwy Fargas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Outrighted OF Braden Bishop and RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Rey Fuentes, OF Edgar Lebron, INF Jesse Berardi, LHP Anthony Fernandez and C Juan De La Cruz.

        Read more: Sports News

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Austin Hutchison and INF Andres Rios. Released catcher Miguel Molina and catcher Cole Warken.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Breland Almadova, C/1B Nick Gatewood, and C/OF Justin Lamazares.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pete Perez and LHP Scott Sebald.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Brian Dansereau and INF Jordan Hovey.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Andrew Dundon, INF Tyler Reis, and catcher Zak Whalin.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Jordan Scott to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Jake Allen and OF Brandon Pugh. Released RHP Wes Noble and catcher Fernando Villegas.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Maddux Conger. Released OF Nick Adgar.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Dylan Davis.

BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM Waive C Kalani Brown.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Activated C Kia Vaughn.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir and released WR Tre Walker.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Frank Herron. Placed DE Kendall Donnerson on waivers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Joe Bachie off waivers from Philadelphia.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Khadarel Hodge to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB David Mills to a four-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh to executive vice presidents.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Kareem Orr.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DE Marcus Webb.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Davis Mills to a rookie contract.Agreed to terms with T Christian DiLauro.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Ayo Oyelola.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Joey Haddad on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ian McKinnon on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Caleb Herbert from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Named Sean Howe director of scouting.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s D Jack Gurr one game for his violent conduct during a May 23 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan one game for leaving the technical area and dissent to an official during a May 22 game against Louisville City FC. Suspended FC Tulsa’s D Jorge Corrales one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 19 game against Sporting Kansas City II. Suspended New Mexico United’s F Andrew Tinari one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 21 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended Charlotte Independence’s D Christian Dean one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against Pittsburgh SC. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC’s D Elvis Amoh one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against El Paso FC.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Mark Wateska director of athletics.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset