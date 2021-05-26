Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL Major League Baseball
MLB — Placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on the ineligible list through the 2022 season, following MLB’s investigation.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed OF Austin Hays on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled OF Ryan McKenna from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Dean Kremer to Norfolk.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Corpus Christi (Double-A Central) for a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of RHO Ralph Garza Jr. and added to active roster. Placed RHP Lance McCullers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23. Transferred RHP Josh James from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated RHP Michael Pineda from the 10-day IL. Placed INF/OF Luis Arraez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF David Dahl on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Jason Martin from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Kohei Arihara from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Placed INF Nico Hoerner on 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Rafael Ortega from Iowa (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Shelby Miller from the 10-day IL and designated for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Shawn Morimando for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Traded LHP Pedro Quintana to Milwaukee in exchange for LF Billy McKinney. Transferred RHP Jordan Yamamoto from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed OF Johneshwy Fargas on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 25.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Cody Ponce to Indianapolis.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Outrighted OF Braden Bishop and RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Sacramento (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers.
Minor League Baseball
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Rey Fuentes, OF Edgar Lebron, INF Jesse Berardi, LHP Anthony Fernandez and C Juan De La Cruz.
Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Austin Hutchison and INF Andres Rios. Released catcher Miguel Molina and catcher Cole Warken.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released OF Breland Almadova, C/1B Nick Gatewood, and C/OF Justin Lamazares.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pete Perez and LHP Scott Sebald.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Brian Dansereau and INF Jordan Hovey.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Andrew Dundon, INF Tyler Reis, and catcher Zak Whalin.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Jordan Scott to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Jake Allen and OF Brandon Pugh. Released RHP Wes Noble and catcher Fernando Villegas.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHP Maddux Conger. Released OF Nick Adgar.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Dylan Davis.
|BASKETBALL Womens National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM Waive C Kalani Brown.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Activated C Kia Vaughn.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir and released WR Tre Walker.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed DE Frank Herron. Placed DE Kendall Donnerson on waivers.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed LB Joe Bachie off waivers from Philadelphia.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed WR Khadarel Hodge to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR DeAndre Thompkins.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB David Mills to a four-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted Kelly Flanagan and Megha Parekh to executive vice presidents.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed DB Kareem Orr.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived DE Marcus Webb.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed QB Davis Mills to a rookie contract.Agreed to terms with T Christian DiLauro.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired LB Ayo Oyelola.
|HOCKEY
|East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Gordi Myer from reserve. Placed F Joey Haddad on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Jake Elmer from reserve. Placed F Ian McKinnon on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Caleb Herbert from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Jared Cockrell from reserve. Placed F Cody Sylvester on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Named Sean Howe director of scouting.
USL — Suspended Atlanta United 2’s D Jack Gurr one game for his violent conduct during a May 23 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended San Diego Loyal head coach Landon Donovan one game for leaving the technical area and dissent to an official during a May 22 game against Louisville City FC. Suspended FC Tulsa’s D Jorge Corrales one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 19 game against Sporting Kansas City II. Suspended New Mexico United’s F Andrew Tinari one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 21 game against Colorado Springs. Suspended Charlotte Independence’s D Christian Dean one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against Pittsburgh SC. Suspended Rio Grande Valley FC’s D Elvis Amoh one game for his two cautionable red card offenses during a May 22 game against El Paso FC.
DOANE — Named Mark Wateska director of athletics.
