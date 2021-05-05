Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reassigned RHP Enoli Paredes from rehab assignment to Corpus Christi (Double-A South).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Eddie Butler from Southern Maryland (Atlantic League).
LOS ANGELER ANGELS — Activated RHP Mike Mayers from IL. Recalled Of Juan Lagares and OF Taylor Ward from Salt Lake City (Triple-A West). Placed INF Anthony Rendon on IL. Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Ben Rowen for assignment.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Lewis Thorpe from St. Paul (Triple-A Midwest). Activated INF Miguel Sano from the 10-day IL. Placed OF/1B Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 4.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Rougned Odor on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Albert Breu from Scranton/Wilkes Barre (Triple-A Northeast).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Keynan Middleton on the 10-day IL.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Pete Fairbanks from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Diego Castillo on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 4.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day IL. Activated C Reese McGuire and OF Jonathan Davis to active roster. Transferred RHP Julian Merryweather to the 60-day IL.Optioned C Riley Adams to Buffalo (Triple-A East)
|National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb and RHP Chris Martin to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Iowa (Triple-A East).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to Louisville (Triple-A Midwest). Recalled LHP Cionel Perez from Louisville (Triple-A Midwest).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jose Mujica from Albuquerque (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Sam Hilliard and RHP Ryan Castellani to Albuquerque (Triple-A East).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled Edwin Uceta from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Placed 3B Edwin Rios on 10-day IL. Optioned OF Luke Raley to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East) for game 2.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LF Matt Joyce and CF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Scott Kingery and CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A Northeast).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Conner Menez to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Traded RF Skye Bolt to Oakland for cash. Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from Memphis (Triple-A Southeast).
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed INF Elliott Curtis.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Bryce Denton.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Chris Cepeda, RHP Mike O’Reilly, SS Braden Pearson, RHP Tim Ponto and SS Thomas Roulis.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Announced that G Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have each been fined for violating league rules.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed G Charlie Brown.
|Womens National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Waived G Yvonne Turner.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released DTs Antwaun Woods and Walter Palmore, CBs Saivion Smith and Kemon Hall, C Adam Redmond and DE Ladarius Hamilton.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Darren Fells.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Malik Jefferson.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Will Parks to a one-year contract. Signed WR Chris Finke.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Casey Hayward. Released S Jeff Heath.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with LS Turner Bernard, LBs Tuf Borland and Christian Elliss, DT Zeandae Johnson, WRs Myron Mitchell, Whop Philyor and Blake Proehl, RB A.J. Rose, T Jordon Scott and P Zach Von Rosenberg.
NEW YORK JETS — Claimed WR Matt Cole off waivers from San Francisco. Signed S Jamien Sherwood.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Claimed LB Nate Evans off waivers from Jacksonville.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Raven Greene and LB Joseph Jones. Hired Thaddeus Lewis and A.Q. Shipley to the team’s coaching staff. Re-Signed QB Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Brian Hill.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Named Jared M. Maples executive vice president, chief security officer. Announced the retirement of Dennis Cunningham, executive vice president of security. National Hockey League’s department of safety has suspended Philadelphia D Shayne Gostisbehere two games for boarding Pittsburgh D Mark Friedman on May 4.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW David Backes from minor league taxi squad.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed G Karel Vejmelka to a one-year contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Matiss Kivlenieks from minor league taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled RW Parker Kelly and D Jonathan Aspirot from Belleville (AHL). Recalled D Olle Alsing and Vitaly Abramov from minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Evan Cormier and LW A.J. Greer to Binghamton (AHL). Recalled LW Nolan Foote from Binghamton (AHL). Signed G Nico Daws to a three-year, entry-level contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Alexander Chmelevski and Ds Nicolas Meloch and Jacob Middleton from San Jose (AHL). Recalled C Kyle Topping from Orlando (ECHL). Recalled C Alexander True and Alexander Barabanov from minor league taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Utica (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Daniel Carr from minor league taxi squad.
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released G Tye Austin, LW Joe Carroll and C Mitchell Hoelscher from amateur tryout contracts.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Released C Matt Boudens from player tryout contract.
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Released F Tim Doherty. Activated F Scott Conway from reserve. Placed D Dominic Cormier on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Zach Berzolla and placed on reserve. Activated F Mason Mitchell from IR. Activated F Tommy Marchin from reserve. Placed Fs Cole Sanford and Levko Koper on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Mason Primeau from amateur tryout contract. Recalled F Matthew Boudens from loan to Chicago (AHL).
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS— Claimed G Hayden Lavigne from Wichita. Acquired G Wes Hunt as EBUG. Activated F Anthony Rinaldi from reserve. Placed F Nolan LaPorte on reserve. Returned G Jacob Ingham to Ontario.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Brendan Robbins. Activated G matt Greenfield from reserve. Placed D Tommy Muck on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F J.J. Piccinich from commissioner’s exempt list and placed on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Jack Suter from reserve. Placed F Mike Hedden on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Max Gottlieb and F Darien Craighead from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew and D Connor Moore on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Wyatt McLeod to an amateur tryout contract. Placed F Jared Pike on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Michael Prapavessis. Activated F Sean Josling from IR. Placed D tyler Brevitch on reserve. Placed F ryan Roth on IR.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Signed C Connor Fries to a standard player contract. Waived RW Isaac Johnson. Released LW Josh Koepplinger from player tryout.
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed D Christian Hausinger to a standard player contract. Waived D Skyler Smutek.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned Fs Bryce Duke, Alvaro Quezada, Danny Musovski, Raheem Edwards and Cal Jennings, G Tomas Romero, and D Tony Leone to Las Vegas (USL Championship).
|USL Championship
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Birmingham F J.J. Williams for one game for violent conduct on May 1 against Indy. Suspended Miami F Janos Loebe for one game for denial of a goalscoring opportunity on May 2 against Loudoun.
LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC — Signed Ds Armando Avila and Diego Rosales and Fs Christopher Jamie and Paul Son.
|COLLEGE
DAYTON — Named James Kane assistant men’s basketball coach.
WISCONSIN — Announced the resignation of golf head coach Michael Burcin.
