Willock scores again as Newcastle beats Sheffield Utd 1-0

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 3:31 pm
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Midfielder Joe Willock became the youngest player to score in six successive Premier League games as he gave Newcastle a 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United on Wednesday.

Willock headed home a cross from Jacob Murphy just before halftime against already-relegated United. The 21-year-old midfielder is on loan from Arsenal but the 10,000 fans who were allowed into St. James’ Park for the first time this season chanted for him to make the move permanent.

United beat Newcastle in January for their first league victory of the season — at the 18th attempt — but only came close to an equalizer when David McGoldrick clipped the bar with a cheeky 77th-minute attempt which sent goalkeeper Martin Dubravka back-pedaling towards his line.

Newcastle climbed to 15th with 42 points, while Sheffield remained on 20 points.

___

