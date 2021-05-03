On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wisconsin, Utah schedule matchups for 2028, 2033 seasons

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 11:57 am
< a min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin and Utah have announced a home-and-home series that includes matchups in 2028 and 2033.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Wisconsin on Sept. 16, 2028. They play at Utah on Sept. 10, 2033. Their 2033 meeting will mark the first time Wisconsin has faced Utah in Salt Lake City.

The two teams have met three times before. They’ve split two games in Madison, with Wisconsin winning 7-0 in 1961 and Utah prevailing 31-28 in 1987. Ron Dayne ran for 246 yards to help Wisconsin beat Utah 38-10 in the 1996 Copper Bowl at Tucson, Arizona.

___

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19