WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
New York 90, Indiana 87
Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments