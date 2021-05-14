Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½
Indiana 0 1 .000 1
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Dallas 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

New York 90, Indiana 87

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

