WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Indiana
|0
|1
|.000
|1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Friday’s Games
New York 90, Indiana 87
Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 77, Minnesota 75
Dallas 94, Los Angeles 71
Saturday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
