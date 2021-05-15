On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
Atlanta 0 1 .000 1
Indiana 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Phoenix 1 0 1.000
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Seattle 0 0 .000 ½
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

New York 90, Indiana 87

Connecticut 78, Atlanta 67

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Phoenix 77, Minnesota 75

Dallas 94, Los Angeles 71

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration