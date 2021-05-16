WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Saturday’s Games
Chicago 70, Washington 56
Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83
Sunday’s Games
New York 73, Indiana 65
Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments