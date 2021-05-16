Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 1 .000
Atlanta 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 70, Washington 56

Seattle 97, Las Vegas 83

Sunday’s Games

New York 73, Indiana 65

Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

