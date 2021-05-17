WNBA Glance

On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
May 17, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 2 0 1.000
Connecticut 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 1 .000
Atlanta 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Sunday’s Games

New York 73, Indiana 65

Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

