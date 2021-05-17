WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Sunday’s Games
New York 73, Indiana 65
Connecticut 86, Phoenix 78
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 8 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
