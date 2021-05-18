WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
New York 86, Minnesota 75
Phoenix 91, Washington 70
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
