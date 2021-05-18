Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000
Connecticut 2 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 1 0 1.000 1
Washington 0 2 .000
Atlanta 0 1 .000 2
Indiana 0 2 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Las Vegas 0 1 .000 1
Minnesota 0 2 .000
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

New York 86, Minnesota 75

Phoenix 91, Washington 70

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

