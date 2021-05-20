WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Indiana
|0
|3
|.000
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Wednesday’s Games
Connecticut 88, Indiana 67
Chicago 85, Atlanta 77
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 90, Minnesota 78
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments