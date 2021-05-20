Trending:
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 3 0 1.000
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
Washington 0 2 .000
Atlanta 0 2 .000
Indiana 0 3 .000 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Seattle 2 1 .667
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Connecticut 88, Indiana 67

Chicago 85, Atlanta 77

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 90, Minnesota 78

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

