WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Indiana
|0
|4
|.000
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Dallas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 90, Minnesota 78
Friday’s Games
Washington 101, New York 72
Atlanta 83, Indiana 79
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
