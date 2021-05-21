Trending:
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 21, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 3 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 ½
New York 3 1 .750 ½
Washington 1 2 .333 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 2
Indiana 0 4 .000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 1 .667
Seattle 2 1 .667
Las Vegas 1 1 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 90, Minnesota 78

Friday’s Games

Washington 101, New York 72

Atlanta 83, Indiana 79

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

