Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 1
New York 3 1 .750 1
Washington 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 4 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Dallas 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 2 1 .667
Seattle 2 1 .667
Phoenix 2 2 .500 ½
Minnesota 0 3 .000 2
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Friday’s Games

Washington 101, New York 72

Atlanta 83, Indiana 79

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 67

Las Vegas 97, Los Angeles 69

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

