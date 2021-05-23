On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 4 0 1.000
Chicago 2 0 1.000 1
New York 3 1 .750 1
Washington 1 2 .333
Atlanta 1 2 .333
Indiana 0 4 .000 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 3 1 .750
Las Vegas 2 1 .667 ½
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 100, Dallas 97, OT

Sunday’s Games

New York at Chicago, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Washington at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds