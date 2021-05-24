WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|4
|1
|.800
|1
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|4
|.200
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Dallas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Sunday’s Games
Indiana 89, Washington 77
New York 93, Chicago 85
Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65
Monday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
