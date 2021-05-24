WNBA Glance

On Air: For Your Benefit
By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000
New York 4 1 .800 1
Chicago 2 1 .667 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 3
Washington 1 3 .250
Indiana 1 4 .200 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 3 1 .750
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 3 .000
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 89, Washington 77

New York 93, Chicago 85

Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

