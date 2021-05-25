On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 5 0 1.000
New York 5 1 .833 ½
Chicago 2 1 .667 2
Atlanta 1 2 .333 3
Washington 1 3 .250
Indiana 1 4 .200 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 3 1 .750
Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1
Phoenix 2 2 .500 1
Dallas 1 2 .333
Minnesota 0 3 .000
Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

___

Monday’s Games

New York 88, Dallas 81

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary of State Blinken takes an aerial tour of Ice Cap and Fjords