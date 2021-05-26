On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Washington 2 3 .400
Indiana 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Las Vegas 2 2 .500
Phoenix 2 2 .500
Dallas 1 2 .333 2
Minnesota 0 3 .000 3
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 85, Indiana 69

Atlanta 90, Chicago 83

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Seattle 90, Connecticut 87, OT

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset