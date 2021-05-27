On Air: Ask the CIO
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Atlanta 2 2 .500 2
Washington 2 3 .400
Indiana 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 2 3 .400 2
Dallas 1 2 .333 2
Minnesota 0 3 .000 3
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday’s Games

Las Vegas 85, Phoenix 79

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

