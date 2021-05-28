WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Connecticut
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Indiana
|1
|5
|.167
|4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Las Vegas
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Dallas
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Los Angeles
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
___
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 101, Dallas 95
Friday’s Games
Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
