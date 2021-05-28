On Air: Agency in Focus
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833
Connecticut 5 1 .833
Atlanta 3 2 .600
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
Washington 2 3 .400
Indiana 1 5 .167 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 1 .800
Las Vegas 3 2 .600 1
Phoenix 2 3 .400 2
Dallas 1 3 .250
Minnesota 0 3 .000 3
Los Angeles 0 2 .000

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 101, Dallas 95

Friday’s Games

Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

