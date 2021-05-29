WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Indiana
|1
|6
|.143
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Dallas
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Minnesota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
___
Friday’s Games
Connecticut 86, Washington 81
Los Angeles 76, Chicago 61
Seattle 82, Minnesota 72
Las Vegas 113, Indiana 77
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
