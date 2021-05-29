On Air: Safe Money Radio
WNBA Glance

May 29, 2021 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
New York 5 1 .833 ½
Atlanta 3 2 .600 2
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Washington 2 4 .333
Indiana 1 6 .143 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Las Vegas 4 2 .667 1
Phoenix 2 3 .400
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Dallas 1 3 .250 3
Minnesota 0 4 .000 4

Friday’s Games

Connecticut 86, Washington 81

Los Angeles 76, Chicago 61

Seattle 82, Minnesota 72

Las Vegas 113, Indiana 77

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

