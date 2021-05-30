On Air: Foodie and the Beast
WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
New York 5 2 .714 1
Atlanta 4 2 .667
Chicago 2 3 .400 3
Washington 2 4 .333
Indiana 1 6 .143 5

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
Seattle 5 1 .833
Las Vegas 4 2 .667 1
Phoenix 3 3 .500 2
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Dallas 1 4 .200
Minnesota 0 4 .000 4

___

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 90, New York 87, OT

Phoenix 89, Dallas 85

Sunday’s Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

