WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Atlanta
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Indiana
|1
|7
|.125
|5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Phoenix
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Dallas
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
Sunday’s Games
Las Vegas 101, Indiana 78
Los Angeles 82, Chicago 79, OT
Minnesota 79, Connecticut 74, OT
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday’s Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments