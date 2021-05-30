Woodruff pitches Brewers to 3-0 win over Scherzer, Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Washington Nationals 3-0 Sunday.

The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.

Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA.

Woodruff has not allowed an earned run in four of his 11 starts this season. He became the eighth pitcher in franchise history to record 10 consecutive quality starts.

Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings.

García’s 10th homer was a two-run drive in the first inning. Omar Narváez connected in the ninth, and Josh Hader earned his 12th save.

RAYS 6, PHILLIES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games.

The Rays have won four consecutive games, including a two-game sweep over Philadelphia, since Kansas City stopped their 11-game win streak on Tuesday,

Philadelphia, losers of eight of 11, got a run-scoring double from Brad Miller. The Phillies loaded the bases with two out in the ninth against Diego Castillo, but Odúbel Herrera flew out to deep center field.

Zunino hit his 12th homer with two out in the second, a two-run drive off Zach Eflin (2-5). Phillips connected for a solo shot during Tampa Bay’s two-run fifth. Josh Fleming (5-3) got the win.

TIGERS 6, YANKEES 2

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and the Tigers completed their first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years.

New York was outscored 15-5 with 36 strikeouts during the series and went 1 for 25 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Gleyber Torres had two errors and third baseman Gio Urshela one that contributed to a four-run third inning and a 6-0 Detroit lead.

New York’s Michael King (0-2) allowed four runs — two earned — in 2 1/3 innings in an erratic audition to replace injured Corey Kluber in the rotation.

Detroit had not swept a three-game home series from the Yankees since May 12-14, 2000, its first season at Comerica Park.

Skubal (2-7) struck out eight in his third big league win.

BLUE JAYS 4, INDIANS 1, GAME 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Rowdy Tellez homered in the fourth inning off Aaron Civale, and the Blue Jays beat the Indians in the first game of a doubleheader.

Civale (7-2) is tied for the AL lead in wins, but the two solo homers pushed Toronto’s lead to 3-0.

Ross Stripling (1-3) pitched five innings of one-run ball for the win. Jordan Romano got three outs for his third save.

Josh Naylor homered for Cleveland.

Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale filled in for manager Terry Francona, who attended his youngest daughter Jamie’s wedding in Rhode Island.

ROCKIES 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to the victory.

Blackmon hit two doubles and a triple as the Rockies ended a five-game losing streak. They were shut out in both games of a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

After Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (3-1) walked Ryan McMahon with one out in the ninth, Blackmon hit an RBI double off the wall in center to make it 3-all.

Blackmon scored the go-ahead run on a two-out single from Matt Adams.

Colorado’s Daniel Bard (3-3) struck out three in the final two innings.

