On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WTA Belgrade Results

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 7:29 am
< a min read
      

Tuesday

At Novak Tennis Center

Belgrade

Purse: $235,238

Surface: Red clay

BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Lola Radivojevic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Natela Dzalamidze and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 U.S. Export Compliance for UK...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Canadian Army soldiers dismount Black Hawk during joint training in Latvia