WTA Belgrade Results

Tuesday
At Novak Tennis Center
Belgrade
Purse: $235,238
Surface: Red clay
BELGRADE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Belgrade at Novak Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, def. Lola Radivojevic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-3.
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Ivana Jorovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.
Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Natela Dzalamidze and Irina Khromacheva, Russia, def. Katarzyna Piter, Poland, and Cornelia Lister, Sweden, 7-6 (7), 6-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments