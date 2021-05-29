WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Saturday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Saturday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 6-2, 6-3.

