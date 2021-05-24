WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Monday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 3-0, ret.
Caroline Garcia, France, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (3), Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.
