WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

By The Associated Press
May 24, 2021 6:12 am
Monday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Barbora Krejcikova (5), Czech Republic, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (3), Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.

