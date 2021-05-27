On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 6:12 am
< a min read
      

Thursday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Zhang Shuai (6), China, 6-2, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.

