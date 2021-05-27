WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Thursday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 16
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Zhang Shuai (6), China, 6-2, 6-1.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 10-4.
