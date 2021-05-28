WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Friday
At Strasbourg Tennis Club
Strasbourg, France
Purse: €189,708
Surface: Red clay
STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bianca Andreescu (1), Canada, walkover.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments