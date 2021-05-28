WTA Internationaux de Strasbourg Results

Friday

At Strasbourg Tennis Club

Strasbourg, France

Purse: €189,708

Surface: Red clay

STRASBOURG, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Internationaux de Strasbourg at Strasbourg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bianca Andreescu (1), Canada, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (1), United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

