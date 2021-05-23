Trending:
Yankees face the White Sox after Cole’s strong performance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (26-18, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (27-19, third in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.74 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -133, White Sox +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with seven strikeouts against Chicago.

The Yankees are 13-9 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .317, good for fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .395.

The White Sox are 12-10 in road games. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.36. Dylan Cease leads the team with a 3.18 earned run average.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-0. Gerrit Cole recorded his sixth victory and Gleyber Torres went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for New York. Cease took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and has 25 RBIs.

Yermin Mercedes leads the White Sox with 14 extra base hits and 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O’Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

