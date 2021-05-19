Yankees No-Hitters

On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 11:09 pm
May 19, 2021, Corey Kluber at Texas, 2-0

July 18, 1999, David Cone vs. Montreal, 6-0-y

May 17, 1998, David Wells vs. Minnesota, 4-0-y

May 14, 1996, Dwight Gooden vs. Seattle, 2-0

Sept. 4, 1993, Jim Abbott vs. Cleveland, 4-0

July 4, 1983, Dave Righetti vs. Boston, 4-0

Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen vs. Brooklyn (NL), 2-0-z

Sept. 28, 1951, Allie Reynolds vs. Boston, 8-0

July 12, 1951, Allie Reynolds at Cleveland, 1-0

Aug. 27, 1938, Monte Pearson vs. Cleveland, 13-0

Sept. 4, 1923, Sam Jones at Philadelphia, 2-0

April 24, 1917, George Mogridge at Boston, 2-1

y-perfect game

z-perfect game in World Series

