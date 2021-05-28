On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Yankees’ Urshela awarded walk after only 3 balls vs Tigers

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 9:55 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Gio Urshela of the New York Yankees was the beneficiary of an apparent mix-up over the count Friday night, drawing a walk after only three balls.

Urshela came to the plate in the sixth inning against Detroit. After he fouled off several 2-2 pitches, the next offering from Kyle Funkhouser was way outside and went to the backstop. Urshela tossed his bat aside and headed to first. Nobody from the Tigers appeared to argue.

The Yankees did not end up scoring in the inning. Vic Carapazza was the plate umpire.

Issues like this do come up from time to time. During last year’s playoffs, Miami’s Pablo López threw four balls to Atlanta’s Adam Duvall, but Duvall wasn’t awarded first.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

