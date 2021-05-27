Trending:
Young has career-high 27 points, Aces beat Mercury

By The Associated Press
May 27, 2021 12:29 am
PHOENIX (AP) — Jackie Young scored a career-high 27 points, A’ja Wilson had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 85-79 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix (2-3) played its first game since guard Diana Taurasi fractured her sternum. She’s expected to miss at least four weeks.

Dearica Hamby’s layup with 96 seconds remaining put the Aces (3-2) ahead 80-79. Phoenix’s next offensive possession ended when Britney Griner committed an offensive foul.

Skylar Diggins-Smith then fouled Riquna Williams on a 3-point attempt and Williams made three free throws for a four-point lead.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Liz Cambage blocked Shey Peddy’s reverse layup attempt with 32 seconds left, and forced Phoenix to foul, Young made two free throws to seal it.

The Mercury had a brief scare just before halftime when Griner went to the floor after getting hit in the chest by Cambage on a post-up move. She returned to finish with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Diggins-Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

