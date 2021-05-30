Young leads Hawks to 113-96 win over Knicks, 3-1 series lead

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 27 points, John Collins added 22 despite a smack to the lip and the Hawks frustrated Julius Randle and the New York Knicks once again, pulling away in the second half for a 113-96 victory Sunday that gave Atlanta a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

The Hawks will look to wrap up their first playoff series victory since 2016 when they travel to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta took control in the third quarter, stretching a four-point edge at the half to an 88-71 lead going to the final period.

After struggling to hit shots, Atlanta suddenly found its range. The Hawks went 10 of 19 in the period, including 5 of 9 beyond the arc. Young scored nine points, Collins added seven and Bogdan Bogdanovic closed out the third with a 3-pointer that had the big crowd bouncing in their seats.

Randle was serenaded again by chants of “Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!” every time he put one up. The roars were deafening after a sequence in the third when Randle missed on a drive and had a put-back rim out before the Knicks knocked the ball out of bounds.

Randle’s frustration boiled over less than a minute later when he slammed Collins to the court on another drive. Nothing was called initially, but Randle was assessed an offensive foul after a video review prompted by a challenge from Hawks coach Nate McMillan.

Collins was caught in the face, forcing him to the locker room for stitches. He was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter.

By then, the outcome was no longer in doubt. The Hawks romped to the biggest blowout of the series, befuddling New York’s defense with their dazzling array of shooters.

Young led the way, as usual, but he had plenty of help. Six players scored in double figures, including Danilo Gallinari with 21, and a half-dozen knocked down 3-pointers.

Randle did have his highest-scoring game of the series with 23 points, but he was just 7 of 19 from the field and found himself surrounded by black-clad players every time he touched the ball.

Derrick Rose, making his second straight start for the Knicks, got off to another strong start but wasn’t much of a factor the rest of the way. He finished with 18 points.

The hefty contingent of New York fans began streaming toward the exits in the closing minutes. The Hawks were able to clear their bench in the final minutes, giving some little-used players a chance to get some playoff experience.

HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE

Atlanta has never been viewed as one of the NBA’s toughest venues, but this year’s team is changing that perception.

The Hawks have won 13 consecutive home games dating back to the regular season, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Hawks are 21-2 in their last 23 games at State Farm Arena, the league’s best home record during that span.

FREE THROW CHECK

The Knicks had a huge edge in free throws in Game 3, hitting 27 of 30 at the line compared to 5 of 8 for the Hawks.

The calls went Atlanta’s way in Game 4. The Hawks were 26 of 28 from the line, while New York was 19 of 23.

The Knicks have still been the line more in the series, making 74 of 91. The Hawks are 60 of 70.

TIP-INS

Knicks: New York’s frustration was evident when Reggie Bullock picked up a technical in the closing minutes after lingering near the Hawks huddle heading into a timeout. He had to be pulled toward his own bench by his teammates. … Bullock has reason to be frustrated. He had zero points and just four rebounds in nearly 34 minutes. … RJ Barrett scored 21 points.

Hawks: C Clint Capela reached double figures in rebounds (15) for the fourth straight time in the series and 30th time in his postseason career. … Bogdanovic scored 12 points — all of them on 3-pointers.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.