On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Zelarayán scores 2 goals, Columbus rallies to beat NYCFC 2-1

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored two goals, including the winner in stoppage time, and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday night.

Eloy Room had three saves, including a diving stop of a shot by Jesús Medina from near the penalty spot, for Columbus (2-2-2).

Zelarayán blasted a rising free kick that froze goalkeeper Sean Johnson under the crossbar to make it 1-all in the 81st minute. He scored on another free kick — placed perfectly in the top corner of the net — in the fifth minute of injury time

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi side-footed a roller that slipped inside the post to give NYCFC (2-2-2) a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Valentín Castellanos flipped a pass to Tajouri-Shradi, whose first-timer deflected off defender Josh Williams into the net.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds