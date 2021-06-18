Trending:
18-year-old Pepi scores twice, FC Dallas beats Revs 2-1

The Associated Press
June 27, 2021 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Jimmy Maurer made four saves and FC Dallas beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old Pepi went into the game with four career goals, including two this season.

Ryan Hollingshead played a long ball down the left side to Pepi, who adefender and then deked another as he moved across the area before ripping a rising right-footer into the net to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute.

New England (7-2-2), the Eastern Conference points leader with 23 had won five in a row,

Jesús Ferreira flicked a side-footer toward goal, Pepi outraced defender Jonathan Bell to the ball and slipped it inside the post to open the scoring in the 11th minute and Gustavo Bou first-timed a deflected cross into the net to make it 1-1 in the 33rd.

Dallas (2-4-4), which snapped a six-game winless streak dating to May 1, moved out of the Western Conference’s cellar with 10 points, two ahead of Vancouver.

New England had 57% possession and outshot Dallas 16-8.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

