2 more charged in killing of ex-Indiana U. football player

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 4:38 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two more people were arrested Thursday in the death of a former Indiana University football player who was gunned down during unrest in Indianapolis last year following the death of George Floyd, authorities said.

A grand jury indicted Alijah Jones, 24, and Nakeyah Shields, 20, on charges of murder, five counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in the May 2020 killing of Chris Beaty, the Marion County prosecutor’s office said. Online court records don’t list attorneys for either of them.

A third person, Marcus Anderson, was charged with murder in Beaty’s death in December.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Beaty, who was a businessman when he was killed, played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School before going on to play for Indiana University.

