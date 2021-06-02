2021 NHL Draft Order

(NHL announced forfeiture of Arizona Coyotes’ 1st-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft in sanctions announced Aug. 26, 2020.)
The order of selection for the first 15 drafting positions in the First Round, only, of the 2021 NHL Draft is as follows:
1. Buffalo
2. Seattle
3. Anaheim
4. New Jersey
5. Columbus
6. Detroit
7. San Jose
8. Los Angeles
9. Vancouver
10. Ottawa
11. Chicago
12. Calgary
13. Philadelphia
14. Dallas
15. New York Rangers
