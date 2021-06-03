2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FIRST ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Montserrat 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Antigua 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 El Salvador 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Grenada 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 U.S. Virgin Isl. 3 0 0 2 0 8 0 Wednesday, June 2 At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Montserrat 4, U.S. Virgin Islands 0

Friday, June 4 At St. John’s, Antigua

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Grenada, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Montserrat, 7 p.m.

At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. Antigua and Barbuda, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 2 2 0 0 16 1 6 Suriname 2 2 0 0 9 0 6 Bermuda 2 1 0 1 6 5 3 Aruba 3 1 0 2 3 12 3 Cayman Islands 3 0 0 3 1 17 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba 3, Cayman Islands 1

Friday, June 4 At Paramaribo, Suriname

Suriname vs. Bermuda, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Bradenton, Fla.

Aruba vs. Canada, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Bradenton, Fla.

Bermuda vs. Cayman Islands, 8 p.m.

At Bridgeview, Ill.

Canada vs. Suriname, 9:05 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Curaçao 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 Guatemala 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Cuba 3 1 0 2 6 3 3 St. Vincent 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 Brit. Virgin Is. 3 0 0 3 0 11 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Guatemala City

Cuba 5, British Virgin Islands 0

Friday, June 4 At Guatemala City

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent and the Grendadines, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Guatemala City

British Virgin Islands vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 St. George’s, Grenada

St. Vincent and the Grendadines vs. Cuba, 4 p.m.

At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Guatemala, 8 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Dominican Rep. 2 2 0 0 7 0 6 Panama 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Barbados 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 Dominica 3 1 0 2 1 3 3 Anguilla 3 0 0 3 0 7 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Roseau, Dominica

Dominica 3, Anguilla 0

Friday, June 4 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Panama City, Panama

Anguilla vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Barbados vs. Dominica, 7 p.m.

At Panama City, Panama

Panama vs. Dominican Republic, 10 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Nicaragua 1 1 0 0 7 0 3 Haiti 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 Belize 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 Turks and Caicos 2 0 0 2 0 12 0

St. Lucia withdrew

Friday, June 4 At Managua, Nicaragua

Nicaragua vs. Belize, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands vs. Haiti, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Haiti vs. Nicaragua, 5 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts St. Kitts 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 Trinidad 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 Puerto Rico 3 1 1 1 8 2 4 Guyana 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 Bahamas 3 0 0 3 0 15 0 Wednesday, June 2 At Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 7, Bahamas 0, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Basseterre, St. Kitts

St. Kitts and Nevis vs. Guyana, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 At Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Georgetown, Guyana

Guyana vs. Puerto Rico

At San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic

Trinidad vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 3:30 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Second-place teams advance to European playoffs along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7 Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27 At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

___

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 Thursday, March 25 At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28 At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

___

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9 Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Thursday, March 25 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7 Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Helninki, Finland

Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28 At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7 Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3 Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27 At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30 At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9 Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5 Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4 Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1 Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1 Thursday, March 25 At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28 At Herning, Denmark

Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31 At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7 Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6 Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1 Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0 Wednesday, March 24 At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27 At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30 At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6 Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3 Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1 Wednesday, March 24 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3, Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27 At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30 At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9 Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7 Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4 Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9 North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6 Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6 Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3 Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3 Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0 Thursday, March 25 At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 5 1 4 0 6 5 7 Uruguay 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 Chile 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 Bolivia 5 1 1 3 8 13 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 5 1 0 4 3 9 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Thursday, June 3 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Argentina 1, Chile 1

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Colombia, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 4 At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8 At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Uruguay, 6:30 p.m.

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.

At Asunción, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 8:30 p.m.

At Las Condes, Chile

Chile vs. Bolivia, 9:30 p.m.

___

ASIA SECOND ROUND Group winners and top four second-place teams advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Syria 5 5 0 0 14 4 15 China 5 3 1 1 20 2 10 Philippines 5 2 1 2 8 8 7 Maldives 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 Guam 6 0 0 6 2 26 0 Sunday, May 30, 2021 At Suzhou, China

Guam 0, China 7

Friday, June 4 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Maldives vs. Syria, noon

Monday, June 7 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Guam vs. Syria, 10 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Philippines, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines vs. Guam, 10 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Maldives, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines vs. Maldives, 10 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Syria, 1 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Australia 5 5 0 0 19 1 15 Kuwait 6 3 1 2 17 6 10 Jordan 5 3 1 1 10 2 10 Nepal 6 2 0 4 4 16 6 Taiwan 6 0 0 6 2 27 0 Thursday, June 3 At Kuwait City

Nepal 2, Taiwan 0

At Kuwait City

Australia 3, Kuwait 0

Monday, June 7 At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Taiwan, 2:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Nepal vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Kuwait City

Nepal vs. Australia, 12:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Taiwan vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Bahrain 6 3 3 0 11 1 12 Iraq 5 3 2 0 9 2 11 Iran 5 3 0 2 20 4 9 Hong Kong 6 1 2 3 4 8 5 Cambodia 6 0 1 5 1 30 1 Thursday, June 3 At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 8, Cambodia 0

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iran 3, Hong Kong 1

Monday, June 7 At Riffa, Bahrain

Iran vs. Bahrain, 12:30 p.m.

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iraq vs. Cambodia, 10:30 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Isa Town, Bahrain

Cambodia vs. Iran, 10:30 a.m.

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Hong King vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, 12:30 p.m.

At Isa Town, Bahrain

Iran vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Saudi Arabia 5 3 2 0 13 4 11 Uzbekistan 5 3 0 2 12 6 9 Palestine 7 2 1 4 7 10 7 Singapore 6 2 1 3 7 14 7 Yemen 5 1 2 2 6 11 5 Thursday, June 3 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine 4, Singapore 0

Saturday, June 5 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.

Monday, June 7 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan vs. Singapore, 2 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Singapore vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 p.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Yemen vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Qatar 7 6 1 0 17 1 19 Oman 5 4 0 1 11 4 12 Afghanistan 6 1 2 3 3 12 5 India 6 0 3 3 3 6 3 Thursday, June 3 Bangladesh 6 0 2 4 3 14 2 At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh 1, Afghanistan 1, tie

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 1, India 0

Monday, June 7 At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. India, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Oman vs. Qatar, 1 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Doha, Qatar

Afghanistan vs. Oman, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Doha, Qatar

India vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. Oman, 1 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 6 6 0 0 37 0 18 Tajikistan 6 3 1 2 9 8 10 Kyrgyzstan 5 2 1 2 10 5 7 Myanmar 6 2 0 4 5 23 6 Mongolia 7 1 0 6 2 27 3 Friday, May 28 At Chiba, Japan

Japan 10, Myanmar 0

Sunday, June 6 At Osaka, Japan

Kyrgystan vs. Mongolia, 3 a.m.

Monday, June 7 At Osaka, Japan

Japan vs. Tajikistan, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15 At Osaka, Japan

Japan vs. Kyrgystan, 6:25 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Osaka, Japan

Myanmar vs. Kyrgystan, 3 a.m.

Tuesday, June 15 At Osaka, Japan

Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, 6:25 a.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Vietnam 5 3 2 0 5 1 11 Utd Arab Emir. 5 3 0 2 12 4 9 Thailand 6 2 3 1 8 5 9 Malaysia 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 Indonesia 6 0 1 5 5 18 1 Friday, June 3 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand 2, Indonesia 2

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 4, Malaysia 0

Monday, June 7 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Thailand, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Vietnam vs. Indonesia, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, June 11 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Indonesia vs. United Arab Emirates, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Malaysia vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.

Monday, June 15 At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts South Korea 3 2 1 0 10 0 7 Lebanon 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 Turkmenistan 4 2 0 2 5 4 6 Sri Lanka 4 0 0 4 0 15 0 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 North Korea withdrew Saturday, June 5 At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea vs. Turkmenistanm 7 a.m.

Monday, June 7 At Goyang, South Korea

Lebanon vs. Sri Lanka, 2 a.m.

Friday, June 11 At Goyang, South Korea

Turkmenistan vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.

At Goyang, South Korea

Sri Lanka vs. South Korea, 7 a.m.

Sunday, June 13 At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea vs. Lebanon, 2 a.m.

AFRICA SECOND ROUND Group winners advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cent.Afr.Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GROUP J GP W D L GF GA Pts Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.