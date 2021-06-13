Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

2022 World Cup Qualifying Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 7:06 pm
6 min read
      
All Times EDT
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
SECOND ROUND
Home-and-home
Winners advance
Saturday, June 12
At Basseterre, St. Kitts

El Salvador 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

Wednesday, June 15
At San Salvador, El Salvador

El Salvador vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 9:05 p.m.

Canada vs. Haiti
Saturday, June 12
At Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Canada 1, Haiti 0

Wednesday, June 15
At Bridgeview, Ill.

Canada vs. Haiti, 9:05 p.m.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.
Curaçao vs. Panama
Saturday, June 12
At Panama City, Panama

Panama 2, Curaçao 1

Wednesday, June 15
At Willemstad, Curaçao

Curaçao vs. Panama, 8 p.m.

EUROPE
Winners qualify
Second-place teams advance to European playoffs
along with two best Nations League group winners that did not qualify
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portugal 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Serbia 3 2 1 0 7 5 7
Luxembourg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Ireland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Azerbaijan 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Turin, Italy

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Saturday, March 27
At Dublin

Luxembourg 1, Ireland 0

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia 2, Portugal 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Baku, Azerbaijan

Serbia 2, Azerbaijan 1

At Luxembourg

Portugal 3, Luxembourg 1

        Read more: Sports News

___

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Spain 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Sweden 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
Greece 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Georgia 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Kosovo 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
Thursday, March 25
At Granada, Spain

Spain 1, Greece 1

At Stockholm

Sweden 1, Georgia 0

Sunday, March 28
At Tblisi, Georgia

Spain 2, Georgia 1

At Pristina, Kosovo

Sweden 3, Kosovo 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Thessaloniki, Greece

Greece 1, Georgia 1

At Seville, Spain

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Switzerland 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Northern Ireland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
Bulgaria 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Lithuania 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Thursday, March 25
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Switzerland 3, Bulgaria 1

At Parma, Italy

Italy 2, Northern Ireland 0

Sunday, March 28
At Sofia, Bulgaria

Italy 2, Bulgaria 0

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland 1, Lithuania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Vilnius, Lithuania

Italy 2, Lithuania 0

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

___

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Ukraine 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
Finland 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Bosnia-Herz. 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Kazakhstan 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Wednesday, March 24
At Helninki, Finland

Finland 2, Bosnia-Herzegovina 2

At Saint-Denis, France

France 1, Ukraine 1

Sunday, March 28
At Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

France 2, Kazakhstan 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Finland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Sarajevo, Bosnia

France 1, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0

At Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

___

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 3 2 1 0 12 2 7
Czech Republic 3 1 1 1 7 4 4
Wales 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Belarus 2 1 0 1 4 10 3
Estonia 2 0 0 2 4 9 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 3, Wales 1

At Tallinn, Estonia

Czech Republic 6, Estonia 2

Saturday, March 27
At Minsk, Belarus

Belarus 4, Estonia 2

At Prague, Czech Republic

Czech Republic 1, Belgium 1

Tuesday, March 30
At Leuven, Belgium

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

___

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 3 3 0 0 14 0 9
Scotland 3 1 2 0 7 3 5
Israel 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Austria 3 1 1 1 5 7 4
Faeroe Islands 3 0 1 2 2 8 1
Moldova 3 0 1 2 2 13 1
Thursday, March 25
At Tel Aviv, Israel

Denmark 2, Israel 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova 1, Faeroe Islands 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 2, Austria 2

Sunday, March 28

At Herning, Denmark Denmark 8, Moldova 0

At Vienna

Austria 3, Faeroe Islands 1

At Tel Aviv, Israel

Israel 1, Scotland 1

Wednesday, March 31
At Vienna

Denmark 4, Austria 0

At Chisinau, Moldova

Israel 4, Moldova 1

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

___

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Turkey 3 2 1 0 10 5 7
Netherlands 3 2 0 1 11 4 6
Montenegro 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
Norway 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
Latvia 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
Gibraltar 3 0 0 3 1 14 0
Wednesday, March 24
At Istanbul

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

At Gibraltar

Gibraltar 0, Norway 3

At Riga, Latvia

Montenegro 2, Latvia 1

Saturday, March 27
At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro 4, Gibraltar 1

At Malaga, Spain

Turkey 3, Norway 0

At Amsterdam

Netherlands 2, Latvia 0

Tuesday, March 30
At Gibraltar

Netherlands 7, Gibraltar 0

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Norway 1, Montenegro 0

At Istanbul

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

___

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Croatia 3 2 0 1 4 1 6
Russia 3 2 0 1 6 4 6
Slovakia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Cyprus 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
Slovenia 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Malta 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Wednesday, March 24
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

At Ta’Qali,, Malta

Russia 3, Malta 1

At Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Saturday, March 27
At Sochi, Russia

Russia 2, Slovenia 1

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 1, Cyprus 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Malta 2

Tuesday, March 30
At Strovolos, Cyprus

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

At Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia 3, Malta 0

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

__

GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
England 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
Hungary 3 2 1 0 10 4 7
Albania 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 7 5 4
Andorra 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Albania 1, Andorra 0

At London

England 5, San Marino 0

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary 3, Poland 3

Sunday, March 28
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

England 2, Albania 0

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland 3, Andorra 0

At Serravalle, San Marino

Hungary 3, San Marino 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Andorra La Vella, Albania

Hungary 4, Andorra 1

At London

England 2, Poland 1

At Serravalle, San Marino

Albania 2, San Marino 0

___

GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Armenia 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
North Macedonia 3 2 0 1 9 4 6
Germany 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Romania 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Iceland 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Liechtenstein 3 0 0 3 1 10 0
Thursday, March 25
At Duisburg, Germany

Germany 3, Iceland 0

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Armenia 1, Liechtenstein 0

At Ploiesti, Romania

Romania 3, North Macedonia 2

Sunday, March 28
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 2, Iceland 0

At Skopje, Macedonia

North Macedonia 5, Liechtenstein 0

At Bucharest, Romania

Germany 1, Romania 0

Wednesday, March 31
At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia 3, Romania 2

At Duisburg, Germany

North Macedonia 2, Germany 1

At Vadus, Liechtenstein

Iceland 4, Liechtenstein 1

SOUTH AMERICA
Top four teams qualify
Fifth place advances to playoff
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 6 6 0 0 16 2 18
Argentina 6 3 3 0 9 5 12
Ecuador 6 3 0 3 14 10 9
Uruguay 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Colombia 6 2 2 2 11 13 8
Paraguay 6 1 4 1 6 7 7
Chile 6 1 3 2 8 8 6
Bolivia 6 1 2 3 9 14 5
Venezuela 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
Peru 6 1 1 4 6 14 4
Thursday, June 3
At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia 3, Venezuela 1

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay 0, Paraguay 0

At Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Argentina 1, Chile 1

At Lima, Peru

Colombia 3, Peru 0

Friday, June 4
At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil 2, Ecuador 0

Tuesday, June 8
At Quito, Ecuador

Peru 2, Ecuador 1

At Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela 0, Uruguay 0

At Barranquilla, Colombia

Colombia 2, Argentina 2

At Asunción, Paraguay

Brazil 2, Paraguay 0

At Las Condes, Chile

Chile 1, Bolivia 1

___

ASIA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners and top four second-place teams advance
a-advanced to third round
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Syria 7 7 0 0 21 4 21
China 7 5 1 1 27 2 16
Philippines 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
Maldives 7 2 0 5 6 19 6
Guam 8 0 0 8 2 32 0
Sunday, May 30, 2021
At Suzhou, China

Guam 0, China 7

Friday, June 4
At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Syria 4, Maldives 0

Monday, June 7
At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Guam 0, Syria 3

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China 2, Philippines 0

Friday, June 11
At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines 3, Guam, 0

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China 5, Maldives 0

Tuesday, June 15
At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Philippines vs. Maldives, 10 a.m.

At Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

China vs. Syria, 1 p.m.

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Australia 7 7 0 0 27 2 25
Jordan 6 4 1 1 13 2 13
Kuwait 6 3 1 2 17 6 10
Nepal 8 2 0 6 4 22 6
Taiwan 7 0 0 7 3 32 0
Thursday, June 3
At Kuwait City

Nepal 2, Taiwan 0

At Kuwait City

Australia 3, Kuwait 0

Monday, June 7
At Kuwait City

Australia 5, Taiwan 1

At Kuwait City

Nepal 0, Jordan 3

Friday, June 11
At Kuwait City

Australia 3, Nepal 0

At Kuwait City

Kuwait vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15
At Kuwait City

Australia vs. Jordan, 2:30 p.m.

At Kuwait City

Taiwan vs. Kuwait, 2:30 p.m.

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Iraq 7 5 2 0 14 3 17
Iran 7 5 0 2 33 4 15
Bahrain 7 3 3 1 11 4 12
Hong Kong 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
Cambodia 8 0 1 7 2 44 1
Thursday, June 3
At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain 8, Cambodia 0

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iran 3, Hong Kong 1

Monday, June 7
At Riffa, Bahrain

Iran 3, Bahrain 0

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iraq 4, Cambodia 1

Friday, June 11
At Isa Town, Bahrain

Iran 10, Cambodia 0

At Muharraq, Bahrain

Iraq 1, Hong King 0

Tuesday, June 15
At Riffa, Bahrain

Bahrain vs. Hong Kong, 12:30 p.m.

At Isa Town, Bahrain

Iran vs. Iraq, 12:30 p.m.

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Saudi Arabia 7 5 2 0 19 4 17
Uzbekistan 7 5 0 2 18 6 15
Palestine 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
Singapore 8 2 1 5 7 22 7
Yemen 7 1 2 4 6 15 5
Thursday, June 3
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine 4, Singapore 0

Saturday, June 5
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia 3, Yemen 0

Monday, June 7
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan 5, Singapore 0

Friday, June 11
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabi 3, Singapore 0

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Uzbekistan 1, Yemen 0

Tuesday, June 15
At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Palestine vs. Yemen, 2 p.m.

At Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Uzbekistan, 2 p.m.

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Qatar 8 7 1 0 18 1 22
Oman 7 5 0 2 13 6 15
India 7 1 3 3 5 6 6
Afghanistan 7 1 2 3 4 14 5
Bangladesh 7 0 2 5 3 16 2
Thursday, June 3
At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh 1, Afghanistan 1, tie

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar 1, India 0

Monday, June 7
At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh 0, India 2

At Doha, Qatar

Oman 0, Qatar 1

Friday, June 11
At Doha, Qatar

Oman 2, Afghanistan 1

Tuesday, June 15
At Doha, Qatar

India vs. Afghanistan, 10 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Bangladesh vs. Oman, 1 p.m.

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
a-Japan 7 7 0 0 41 1 21
Kyrgyzstan 7 3 1 3 18 7 10
Tajikistan 7 3 1 3 10 12 10
Myanmar 7 2 0 5 6 31 6
Mongolia 8 2 0 6 3 27 6
Friday, May 28
At Chiba, Japan

Japan 10, Myanmar 0

Monday, June 7
At Osaka, Japan

Japan 4, Tajikistan 1

Friday, June 11
At Osaka, Japan

Kyrgystan 8, Myanmar 0

Tuesday, June 15
At Osaka, Japan

Japan vs. Kyrgystan, 6:25 a.m.

At Osaka, Japan

Tajikistan vs. Myanmar, 6:25 a.m.

GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Vietnam 7 5 2 0 11 2 17
Utd Arab Emir. 7 5 0 2 20 5 15
Thailand 7 2 3 2 9 8 9
Malaysia 7 3 0 4 9 12 9
Indonesia 8 0 1 7 5 27 1
Friday, June 3
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand 2, Indonesia 2

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 4, Malaysia 0

Monday, June 7
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 3, Thailand 1

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Vietnam 4, Indonesia 0

Friday, June 11
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates 5, Indonesia 0

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Vietnam 2, Malaysia 1

Tuesday, June 15
At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Thailand vs. Malaysia, 12:45 p.m.

At Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates vs. Vietnam, 12:45 p.m.

GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
South Korea 6 5 1 0 22 1 16
Lebanon 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Turkmenistan 6 3 0 3 8 11 9
Sri Lanka 6 0 0 6 2 23 0
North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Korea withdrew
Saturday, June 5
At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea 5, Turkmenistanm 0

At Goyang, South Korea

Lebanon 3, Sri Lanka 2

Friday, June 11
At Goyang, South Korea

Turkmenistan 3, Lebanon 2

At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea 5, Sri Lanka 0

Sunday, June 13
At Goyang, South Korea

South Korea 2, Lebanon 1

AFRICA
SECOND ROUND
Group winners advance
GROUP A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Djibouti 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cent.Afr.Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liberia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ivory Coast 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mozambique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rwanda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uganda 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Angola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Libya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP G
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP H
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Namibia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Republic of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Togo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP I
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GROUP J
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Benin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dem. Rep. of Congo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Magadascar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanzania 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers