23rd MLB team reaches 85% COVID vaccinations as shots slow

The Associated Press
June 25, 2021 12:32 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A 23rd Major League Baseball team has reached the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel, which allows relaxed protocols, but there were few additional vaccinations in the past week.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Friday that 85.4% of tier 1 and 2 tier individuals had been fully vaccinated, up just 0.1% from the previous week, and 86.5% had received at least one dose, unchanged from the previous week.

Tier 1 includes players, managers, coaches, team physicians, athletic trainers and strength and conditioning staff.

Tier 2 includes ownership, front office staff, travel staff, head groundskeepers and ballpark operations staff.

Once a team reaches 85% vaccinations among tiers 1 and 2, it has the option to apply loosened protocols to tier 2.

There were no positive tests in the last week. There were 1,854 tests, down from 9,104 the previous week.

So far this season, there have been 66 positive tests — 37 players, 29 staff — among 205,377 samples tested, a 0.03% positive rate. The positive tests are among 25 teams.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

